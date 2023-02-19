Top 10 recent comedy movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

If you want to relax and unwind then bookmark these comedy movies which you can watch on different OTT platforms.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2023

Ticket To Paradise

This romantic comedy has George Clooney and Julia Roberts who are a divorced pair and do not want their daughter to marry. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Bullet Train

Watch Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock's funny yet adventurous laughter ride only on Zee 5.

See How They Run

Watch this comedy murder mystery only on Apple TV.

Dog

This road movie is funny as it has Channing Tatum who has the task of getting a military dog Lulu to a funeral. Watch the adventurous fun on Apple TV.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

What happens when Nicholas Cage a star performs at a gig and his caught by his fan and a CIA agent? Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar crackle up the screen through the focus on queer love. Watch the movie on Netflix.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

What happens when Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan and Reet Thakur (Kiara Advani's) families meet and are trapped by a spirit. The movie has funny scenes and you can watch it on Netflix.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

The funny movie will surely remind you of Kung Fu Panda. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Watch this funny movie related to the Ice Age franchise only on Disney+Hotstar.

Ante Sundaraniki

What happens when a Hindu boy fakes his illness to marry a Christian girl? Watch the movie on Netflix.

