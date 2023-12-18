Top 10 recent murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023

Duranga 2 is based on the Korean drama Flower of Evil. Watch it on ZEE5. 

Talking about the plot, it follows Bala Banne who starts hunting women in the same fashion as the deceased serial killer. 

Tantiram chapter 1: Tales of Shivakasi is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. 

It talks about a man with a bad past getting possessed by a Jinn. 

To Catch a Killer on Amazon Prime Video is about a toubled police officer hired by FBI chief to track down a man terrorizing the city.

Virupaksha follows themes of occult, plague and more. Who is the culprit behind it all? Find out on Netflix. 

Amsterdam is about 1933 political conspiracy starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and more. The film is available on Google Play on rent or to buy.  

Amala Paul starrer Cadaver is about a pathologist investigating gruesome murders of two surgeons. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.    

Dobaaraa is a remake of a Spanish film called Mirage. It is a mystery thriller on Netflix. 

Dobaara is about a family reconnecting the dots of a muder/accident that happened 25 years ago.  

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein follows a man who is pursued by a politicians daughter. Desperate, he takes drastic measures which spirals out of control. Watch it on Netflix. 

Scoop is about a journalist who is accused of murdering a fellow journalist. It is based on life of Jigna Vora and can be watched on Netflix. 

Dahaad saw Sonakshi Sinha debuting in OTT space. It follows her investigating serial murders of women in public bathrooms. 

City of Dreams 3 is political thriller available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

