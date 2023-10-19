Top 10 revenge drama movies, web series on Netflix, SonyLiv and more OTT

A well crafted revenge drama can hold anyone's attention for a long time. Here is a look at the best revenge series from India and Korea on platforms like Netflix, Sony LIV, Prime Video and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Mai

Sakshi Tanwar is stellar as an avenging mother in this Netflix series

Homestay Murders

This Bengali series is available dubbed in Hindi on Hoichoi

Mahabharat Murders

This series on Hoichoi is revenge based on epic Mahabharat

Dharavi Bank

Dharavi Bank on MX Player is a revenge drama starring Vivek Oberoi and Suniel Shetty

Tanaav

You can watch this gripping show on Sony LIV

CAT

Randeep Hooda is fabulous in this Netflix series

My Name

Han So-Hee stars in this revenge drama on Netflix

The Glory

Perhaps the best Korean revenge series of 2023, The Glory is on Netflix

Reborn Rich

You can watch Reborn Rich on Disney + Hotstar

Eve

Seo Yea-ji is first rate in this series on Viu on how a girl avenges her parents' murder

