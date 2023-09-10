Top 10 revenge thrillers with nerve wrecking stories to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Jailer, MOM and more revenge dramas on OTT that are a must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Jailer

Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer is on Amazon Prime Video. The film is about a father seeking revenge on those who kidnapped his son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darlings

Though a dark comedy, it is about a wife seeking revenge from abusive husband. Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma starrer is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and more, the dark and edgy revenge drama is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Thursday

The film starring Yami Gautam is about a teacher taking kids hostages to put an end to her rapist. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MOM

Sridevi's revenge thriller is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla

Taapsee Pannu's mystery thriller that also stars Amitabh Bachchan is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghajini

Starring Aamir Khan, Ghajini is one of the most nerve wrecking revenge thrillers. It is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NH10

Anushka Sharma's film on JioCinema is not for faint-hearted.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's revenge drama is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a story of two blind people who are wronged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haider

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bharadwaj's film is based on William Shakespeare's Hamlet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badlapur

Varun Dhawan's movie is about a man seeking revenge on two robbers who killed his family. The movie is on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mai

It is a shocking tale of a mother seeking revenge from those responsible for her daughter's death. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan starrer sees stupendous growth on first Saturday; beats opening day number

 

 Find Out More