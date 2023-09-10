Top 10 revenge thrillers with nerve wrecking stories to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Jailer, MOM and more revenge dramas on OTT that are a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer is on Amazon Prime Video. The film is about a father seeking revenge on those who kidnapped his son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though a dark comedy, it is about a wife seeking revenge from abusive husband. Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma starrer is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and more, the dark and edgy revenge drama is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Yami Gautam is about a teacher taking kids hostages to put an end to her rapist. It is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi's revenge thriller is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu's mystery thriller that also stars Amitabh Bachchan is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Aamir Khan, Ghajini is one of the most nerve wrecking revenge thrillers. It is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma's film on JioCinema is not for faint-hearted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's revenge drama is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a story of two blind people who are wronged.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bharadwaj's film is based on William Shakespeare's Hamlet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan's movie is about a man seeking revenge on two robbers who killed his family. The movie is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a shocking tale of a mother seeking revenge from those responsible for her daughter's death. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
