Top 10 richest Bollywood actresses in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undoubtedly the richest Bollywood actress with a staggering net worth of around 800 crores.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Miss World winner stands second and endorses many brands alongside many other sources of income making up to a net worth of 600 crores.
Alia Bhatt who is one of the younger and richest Bollywood stars has a net worth of 550 crores and is also one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses.
Deepika Padukone also endorses a lot of brands and has worked in a lot of movies, making her Net Worth around 500 crores.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, a veteran actress in Bollywood. She also has a wide portfolio making her income approx 485 crores.
Katrina Kaif also charges a lot for her movies alongside other brand endorsements and a beauty skin line brand, her net worth is approx to about 265 crores.
Anushka Sharma, one of the few self-made stars of Bollywood also has a net worth of 255 crores, thanks to her investments.
Madhuri Dixit, one of the prominent names of the industry has been investing and takes a huge interest in entrepreneurship, with a net worth of 250 crores.
Kajol also has a lot of sources of income like real estate, endorsements, and of course movies which made up to around 235 crores in net worth.
Rani Mukerji ends in tenth place, most of her earnings have come from Bollywood only, and has a net worth of around 200 crores.
