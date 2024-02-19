Top 10 richest Bollywood couples and it's not Abhishek, Aishwarya Raj Bachchan
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
SRK, Gauri are the richest with a combined net worth of Rs 7304 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya and Rani Mukerji have a combined net worth of Rs 6762 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are on Rs 4934 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay, Twinkle have a net worth of Rs 3195 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan have a combined net worth of 2994 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat, Anushka ar at Rs 1337 crores, with Virat's cricket career and endorsements being major contributors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif, Kareena Kapoor have a combined net worth of Rs 1114 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek and Aishwarya have a combined net worth of 966 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer, Deepika have a combined net worth of 445 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn and Kajol have a combined net worth of 341 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Chinese mystery thriller series on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Find Out More