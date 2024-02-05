Top 10 richest Indian movie directors
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Karan Johar one of the most famous directors of India, is renowned for family dramas and holds a net worth of 1500 crores.
Rajkumar Hirani is one of the path-breaking filmmakers. His most recent movie was Dunki with SRK. The director has a net worth of Rs 1300 crores.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is well known for his visually stunning movies like Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat holds a net worth of 940 crores.
Anurag Kashyap is a key figure in the alt cinema. He has a net worth of 850 crores.
Meghna Gulzar, a critically acclaimed director, known for real-life-based films like Raazi. She has a net worth of 830 crores.
Kabir Khan known for his collaboration with Salman Khan holds a net worth of 400 crores.
Anurag Basu and his noteworthy contributions towards Indian cinema showcasing his storytelling prowess. He has a net worth of 330 crores.
Rohit Shetty is well known for his masala entertainers and the cop universe. He has a net worth of 290 crores.
SS Rajmouli has elevated Telugu cinema epic productions like the Baahubali series and RRR. Rajmouli has a net worth of 110 crores.
