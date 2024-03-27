Top 10 richest K-pop idols
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 27, 2024
IU tops the list with $45 million, successful in music, acting, and endorsements.
V of BTS follows at $40 million, thanks to his charm and global popularity.
Jungkook from BTS sits at $35 million, a talented singer and songwriter.
J-Hope of BTS holds $30 million, with his dancing, rapping, and producing skills.
Suga of BTS also has $30 million, a talented songwriter, producer, and fashion icon.
Jennie of BLACKPINK boasts $25 million, a successful soloist and brand ambassador.
Lisa of BLACKPINK has $25 million, a talented dancer with global appeal.
Jisoo of BLACKPINK has $20 million, thanks to her acting career and brand deals.
Sehun of EXO has $20 million, with endorsements and acting.
Jackson Wang, former GOT7 member, has $15 million from solo work and business ventures.
