Top 10 richest K-pop idols

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2024

IU tops the list with $45 million, successful in music, acting, and endorsements.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

V of BTS follows at $40 million, thanks to his charm and global popularity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungkook from BTS sits at $35 million, a talented singer and songwriter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

J-Hope of BTS holds $30 million, with his dancing, rapping, and producing skills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suga of BTS also has $30 million, a talented songwriter, producer, and fashion icon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennie of BLACKPINK boasts $25 million, a successful soloist and brand ambassador.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lisa of BLACKPINK has $25 million, a talented dancer with global appeal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jisoo of BLACKPINK has $20 million, thanks to her acting career and brand deals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sehun of EXO has $20 million, with endorsements and acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jackson Wang, former GOT7 member, has $15 million from solo work and business ventures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Crew, Top 9 female ensemble movies that are unmissable

 

 Find Out More