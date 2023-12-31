Top 10 richest Korean dramas stars
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023
With an estimated net worth of $117 million as of 2023, Kim So Hyun is the richest actor in Korea.
South Korean rapper and actor So-Ji-Sub started out as a denim model.
Actor Lee-Jong-Suk, whose estimated net worth is $32 million, is the third richest South Korean. When he was only seventeen years old, he started his modeling career.
With an estimated net worth of 26 million dollars, South Korean actor, singer, and model Lee Min Ho is currently the fourth richest actor.
The fifth-richest actor in South Korea, Song Joong Ki, has a sizable social media fan base. In 2008, he made his acting debut in the movie A Frozen Flower.
Hyun Bin rose to fame for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy drama "My Name is Kim Sam-soon" on television.
With a 21 million dollar estimated net worth, Park Seo-Jon comes in at number seven on our list of the richest Korean actors.
Korean celebrity Lee Seung Gi is a multifaceted individual with skills as an actor, host, singer, and qualified entertainer.
In terms of wealth among South Korean actors, Gong Yoo is ranked ninth. His work in the TV show "Coffee Prince" brought him recognition.
Tenth-richest actor in South Korea, Jo In-Sung is well-known for his parts in TV shows including It's Okay, That's Love, What Happened in Bali, and Spring Day.
