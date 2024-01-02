Top 10 richest South Indian actors in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Nagarjuna is the richest South Indian actor and has a massive net worth of more than 3000 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran South Actor Chiranjeevi stands second on the list with around 1500 crore net worth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan stands third on the list with a staggering net worth of around 1350 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Legendary actor Kamal Haasan has a net worth of about 700 crores and is the fourth richest South Indian actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fan favourite NTR Jr. is in the fifth position with a net worth of around 570 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Veteran actor, Rajinikanth has a net worth of 430 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay, famous actor has a net worth of a little over 400 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa star Allu Arjun has a net worth of 370 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu, 9th on the list has an estimated net worth of 250 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of Prabhas has seen a huge bump after Baahubali and will only increase after Salaar, currently his net worth is around 215 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Fighter to Pushpa 2: Top 8 new movies of 2024 that can break box office of 2023
Find Out More