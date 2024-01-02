Top 10 richest South Indian actors in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024

Nagarjuna is the richest South Indian actor and has a massive net worth of more than 3000 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veteran South Actor Chiranjeevi stands second on the list with around 1500 crore net worth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan stands third on the list with a staggering net worth of around 1350 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan has a net worth of about 700 crores and is the fourth richest South Indian actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fan favourite NTR Jr. is in the fifth position with a net worth of around 570 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another Veteran actor, Rajinikanth has a net worth of 430 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay, famous actor has a net worth of a little over 400 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa star Allu Arjun has a net worth of 370 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu, 9th on the list has an estimated net worth of 250 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The net worth of Prabhas has seen a huge bump after Baahubali and will only increase after Salaar, currently his net worth is around 215 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fighter to Pushpa 2: Top 8 new movies of 2024 that can break box office of 2023

 

 Find Out More