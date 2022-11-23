The Nandi award star reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1370 crores and has also received Filmfare awards.Source: Bollywood
The actor who reportedly has done more than 100 movies charges Rs 8 crore for his movies and his net worth is Rs 3010 crores.Source: Bollywood
The actor charges a hefty fee to come in films and is one of the richest South Indian stars. Reportedly his net worth is Rs 450 crore.Source: Bollywood
The Kochadaiiyaan actor reportedly has a net worth of Rs 430 crore. He has also done a lot of Bollywood movies.Source: Bollywood
The actor is the highest paid star in the south industry has a net worth Rs 445 crores which is phenomenal.Source: Bollywood
The actor who has also won Padma Bhushan award for his contribution in south cinema charges Rs 6 crore for a movie. Reportedly his net worth is Rs 394 crore.Source: Bollywood
Reportedlty, the Duvvada star charges Rs 10 crore per film and has a net worth of Rs 370 crores.Source: Bollywood
The Baahubaali actor is one of the richest stars whose net worth is Rs 215 crores. He charmed his fans with his character in Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2.Source: Bollywood
The Telugu movie star had also done his Bollywod debut with Raanjhanaa. His net worth reportedly is Rs 148 crores.Source: Bollywood
The actor reportedly has done more than 25 Telugu movies and is the Prince of Tollywood. His net worth reportedly is Rs 256 crores.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!