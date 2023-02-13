Top 10 ridiculously expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani

Take a look at the most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani which will make you feel dizzy. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023
Antilla is the second most expensive home reportedly after the Buckingham Palace, reportedly around Rs 15,000 crore.
Ambani got the estate reportedly from Chester, Hertford, and Witney the King brothers outside London. He invested reportedly $79 million.
He got the IPL team reportedly for $111.9 million.
He got Hamleys, British toy maker reportedly for Rs 620 crore in cash.
He owns world's most expensive private jets. He paid reportedly $73 million.
It was on Nita Ambani's 44th birthday that Mukesh had gifted Nita an Airbus aircraft worth Rs 240 crore.
Mukesh uses this aircraft for business meetings, holiday trips and also has a personal chef.
Nita flew to Sri Lanka to buy 25,000 pieces of kitchenware from Noritake. The porcelain crockery set has gold and platinum edges and costs Rs 1.5 crore reportedly.
The cost of the car is around Rs 13.14 crore and reportedly a special number plate worth Rs 12 lakh has been made.
The bulletproof car is tested against land mines and can also withstand military weapons. Each window weighs 150 kg.
