Top 10 ridiculously expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani

Take a look at the most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani which will make you feel dizzy. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home

Antilla is the second most expensive home reportedly after the Buckingham Palace, reportedly around Rs 15,000 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Owner of Stoke Park

Ambani got the estate reportedly from Chester, Hertford, and Witney the King brothers outside London. He invested reportedly $79 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Owner of Mumbai Indians

He got the IPL team reportedly for $111.9 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Owner of Hamleys

He got Hamleys, British toy maker reportedly for Rs 620 crore in cash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Owner of Boeing Business Jet 2 (BBJ2)

He owns world's most expensive private jets. He paid reportedly $73 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Airbus plane

It was on Nita Ambani's 44th birthday that Mukesh had gifted Nita an Airbus aircraft worth Rs 240 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Falcon 900EX Jet owner

Mukesh uses this aircraft for business meetings, holiday trips and also has a personal chef.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Noritake's porcelain crockery set

Nita flew to Sri Lanka to buy 25,000 pieces of kitchenware from Noritake. The porcelain crockery set has gold and platinum edges and costs Rs 1.5 crore reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rolls Royce Cullinan owner

The cost of the car is around Rs 13.14 crore and reportedly a special number plate worth Rs 12 lakh has been made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BMW 760Li owner

The bulletproof car is tested against land mines and can also withstand military weapons. Each window weighs 150 kg.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Valentine's Day 2023: Top 10 Romantic movies to watch while cozying up with your partner

 

 Find Out More