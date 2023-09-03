Top 10 Rishi Kapoor films to watch on OTT to celebrate his talent and versatility

Ahead of Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, here's a list of his best films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Sharmaji Namkeen

Rishi Kapoor's last movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

Kapoor & Sons

Rishi Kapoor played the cutest grandpa in the film. It is available on Netflix.

102 Not Out

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

Do Dooni Chaar

The film on Netflix is a light-hearted family comedy drama.

Rajma Chawal

The movie about a father trying to reconnect with his son is on Netflix.

Besharam

The film is to be watched to see Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor together. It is on Zee5.

Damini

The 1993 film is on Netflix. It was critically and commercially successful.

Bobby

The film was among the most successful film of Rishi Kapoor. It is on MX Player.

Chandni

The movie with Sridevi and Vinod Khanna is on Amazon Prime Video.

Deewana

Rishi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan's movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

Mulk

The legal drama is on Zee5. Rishi Kapoor received quite a lot of praise for it.

Nagina

Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi's movie can be watched on YouTube.

