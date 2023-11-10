Top 10 roles of Ashutosh Rana that prove he is among the best
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
He portrays Lajja Shankar Pandey in Sangharsh, a serial killer who offers infants as sacrifices to the goddess Kali.
In Mulk, Ashutosh Rana portrays public prosecutor Santosh Anand in a complex and compelling role.
Ashutosh played the antagonist Bharat Daulat Malik in the romantic drama Awarapan.
With his commanding presence and subtle acting, Ashutosh Rana gives an engaging portrayal of Col. Luthra in War, giving the character more depth.
Many people consider Ashutosh Rana's portrayal of Gokul Pandit in Dushman to be one of the most terrifying villain performances ever.
A thriller and action movie from 2002 was released in Hindi under the title Annarth. Ashutosh Rana, Preeti Jhangiani, Sunil Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt play the main roles in the movie.
Ashutosh Rana and Arundhati play the lead roles in Ashwini Chaudhary's Haryanvi film Laado. Lalit Sen wrote the music for the movie.
Pathan was a blockbuster, thanks to some amazing performances by SRK, Deepika, Ashutosh Rana and many more actors.
Ashutosh Rana plays paranormal investigator Professor Agni Swaroop, who was driven by Malina to murder Sanjana in the film Raaz.
