Top 10 rom-com K dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT to feel loved
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
My Strange Hero is a high school romance drama on Viki Rakuten.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Snowdrop on Disney+ Hotstar is a perfect watch this winter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing On You on Netflix is a love story between a heiress and an army officer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Girlfriend is an Alien can be watched on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crazy Love on Disney+ Hotstar is a fun romance comedy drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Secret Romance is streaming on Viki Rakuten.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
May I Help You? is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cinderella and the Four Knights is available on Netflix and Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
K drama The Beauty Inside is available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Prabhas, Allu Arjun and other South Indian actors and their luxurious car collections
Find Out More