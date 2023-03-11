Top 10 rom-coms to watch on OTT if you like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023

About Time

Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and Bill Nighy starrer is a must watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas starring Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet and others is available on Netflix.

Always Be My Maybe

Always Be My Maybe is a must on your watch list. It is on Netflix.

Pretty Woman

1990's film Pretty Woman is high on romance and comedy.

Two Weeks Notice

Two Weeks Notice on Amazon Prime Video is a cult classic.

50 First Dates

Adam Sandler, Drew Berrymore starrer 50 First Dates on Amazon Prime Videos will make your funny bones tickle.

The Proposal

2009 film The Proposal is available on YouTube.

10 Things That I Hate About You

10 Things That I Hate About You is on Disney+Hotstar.

Ticket To Paradise

Ticket To Paradise stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney and is on Amazon Prime Video.

