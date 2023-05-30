Top 10 romantic Bollywood movies to watch on OTT

Take a look at the list of most romantic movies on OTT that you cannot miss for sure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023
Jab We Met on Amazon Prime Video is about the love between Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan who are very different. It makes you believe in the process of love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devdas on Jio Cinema is about the life of Devdas Mukherjee who loves Paro. He becomes an alcoholic when she is married to someone else.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manmarziyaan on Jio Cinema has a love traingle between Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on Amazon Prime Video is about unrequited love, heartache, and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Amazon Prime Video is abut how Bunny and Naina meet when they are on different life chapters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Leela on Jio Cinema is about Ram and Leela falling in love and sacrificing their lives for the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge on Amazon Prime Video is about Raj meeting Simran in Europe and madly falling in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rockstar on Jio Cinema is one of the best romantic films by Imtiaz Ali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khoobsurat on Netflix is about the story of a prince charming and his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barfi on Netflix is a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood filmmakers are obsessed with the romantic genre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every Bollywood movie on love teaches us something new.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!