Top 10 romantic Bollywood movies to watch on OTT

Take a look at the list of most romantic movies on OTT that you cannot miss for sure.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Jab We Met

Jab We Met on Amazon Prime Video is about the love between Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan who are very different. It makes you believe in the process of love.

Devdas

Devdas on Jio Cinema is about the life of Devdas Mukherjee who loves Paro. He becomes an alcoholic when she is married to someone else.

Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan on Jio Cinema has a love traingle between Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on Amazon Prime Video is about unrequited love, heartache, and more.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Amazon Prime Video is abut how Bunny and Naina meet when they are on different life chapters.

Ram Leela

Ram Leela on Jio Cinema is about Ram and Leela falling in love and sacrificing their lives for the same.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge on Amazon Prime Video is about Raj meeting Simran in Europe and madly falling in love.

Rockstar

Rockstar on Jio Cinema is one of the best romantic films by Imtiaz Ali.

Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat on Netflix is about the story of a prince charming and his family.

Barfi

Barfi on Netflix is a must watch.

