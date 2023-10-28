Top 10 romantic comedies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT 

Are you a sucker for romantic comedies? Here are some perfect binge-watch titles for you...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet and Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap set goals. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first road trip movie by Farhan Akhtar which made us all plan about Goa. Watch this one on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayan Mukerji made us fall in love with Sid and believe that everyone will eventually find their way. Watch this one on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra will make you feel a lot of things. Also, lord Bobby Deol has a cameo. Watch Dostana on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Imran Khan makes a comeback, binge-watch his debut film on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second road trip movie by Farhan is dear to everyone's hearts. Watch ZNMD on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Admit it, you loved Gautam, Meera and Veronica. Watch Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty starrer on ZEE5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do Jenny and Prem still tug at your heartstrings? Watch this one on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Basu directed movie still makes us go aww. Watch this one on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's time to revisit Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi. Watch YJHD on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone were perfect match in this one by Imtiaz Ali. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
