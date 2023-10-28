Top 10 romantic comedies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT 

Are you a sucker for romantic comedies? Here are some perfect binge-watch titles for you...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Jab We Met 

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet and Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap set goals. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Chahta Hai 

The first road trip movie by Farhan Akhtar which made us all plan about Goa. Watch this one on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wake Up Sid

Ayan Mukerji made us fall in love with Sid and believe that everyone will eventually find their way. Watch this one on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dostana

Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra will make you feel a lot of things. Also, lord Bobby Deol has a cameo. Watch Dostana on Netflix.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na 

Before Imran Khan makes a comeback, binge-watch his debut film on Netflix.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

The second road trip movie by Farhan is dear to everyone's hearts. Watch ZNMD on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cocktail 

Admit it, you loved Gautam, Meera and Veronica. Watch Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty starrer on ZEE5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Do Jenny and Prem still tug at your heartstrings? Watch this one on JioCinema.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir, Priyanka's Barfi 

Anurag Basu directed movie still makes us go aww. Watch this one on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

It's time to revisit Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi. Watch YJHD on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Aaj Kal 

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone were perfect match in this one by Imtiaz Ali. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: JioMami Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and more celebs deck up to perfection

 

 Find Out More