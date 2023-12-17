Top 10 romantic comedy Christmas movies to watch with your partner on Netflix and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
Love Actually is a heartwarming ensemble film following various interconnected love stories during the holiday season. On Netflix.
The Holiday is about two women who swap homes for the holidays, leading to unexpected romances in each other's lives. On JioCinema.
While primarily a comedy, Elf has romance intertwined as Buddy the Elf tries to navigate love in New York City. On Prime Video.
Bridget Jones's Diary, While not entirely focused on Christmas, it has a festive backdrop that also offers a hilarious but romantic story. On Netflix.
While You Were Sleeping is a charming tale about mistaken identity, unexpected love, and the holiday spirit. On Prime Video.
The Family Stone is a comedy-drama that revolves around an unconventional family gathering during Christmas. On Prime Video.
The Princess Switch is another fun romantic comedy featuring Vanessa Hudgens as two identical women who switch lives during the holidays. On Netflix.
Starring Emilia Clarke, Last Christmas makes up for a heartwarming tale set against the backdrop of London during Christmas. On Prime Video.
Happiest Season is a holiday film about a woman planning to propose to her girlfriend at her family's Christmas party. On Netflix.
While more of a comedy with heartfelt moments, The Night Before follows three friends on a Christmas Eve adventure. On Prime Video.
