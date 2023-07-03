Top 10 romantic comedy movies on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more
Siddhi Chatterjee
Jul 03, 2023
Fire Island on Disney+Hotstar is situated in the LGBTQ+ destination.
The Half of It on Netflix is a cute queer love story.
Kissing Jessica Stein on Amazon Prime Video is about a woman searching for the perfect man instead discovers the perfect woman.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best romantic comedies.
Crazy Rich Asians on Jio Cinema is a contemporary romantic comedy watch.
Crazy, Stupid, Love on Jio Cinema is an endearing movie, starring Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carell.
Bridget Jones's Diary on Google Play is a British romantic comedy.
The Proposal is a humorous romantic comedy, starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, is about a powerful book editor.
Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy tells the tale of American scholar Rachel Chu as she travels to Singapore with her lover.
Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" has been updated into a beloved romantic comedy named 10 Things I Hate About You on Disney+Hotstar.
