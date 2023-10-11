Top 10 romantic crime movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of romantic crime films that will leave you stumped

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Darr - Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan plays an obsessed lover and eventually turns criminal to win his love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gupt - Zee 5

Gupt starring Kajol, Bobby Deol, and Manisha Koirala is a suspenseful murder mystery blended with a love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humraaz - Amazon Prime Video

A story of love, betrayal, and crime, with suspenseful twists starring Akshaye Khanna, Ameesha Patel, and Bobby Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malang - Netflix

A contemporary romantic crime drama where love collides with crime and vengeance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baazigar - Amazon Prime Video

SRK’s film is a classic crime-romance where the protagonist's love is intertwined with a thirst for revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Villain - Disney+ Hotstar

Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer is a tale of love, revenge, and redemption with a criminal undercurrent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ye Saali Aashiqui - Zee 5

A dark romantic thriller where love takes unexpected criminal turns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajnabee - Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film is a suspenseful thriller where love, deceit, and crime create a web of mysteries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder 2 - Amazon Prime Video

Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer is a sensual thriller exploring love, passion, and murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Hasina Thi - Amazon Prime Video

The film starring Urmila Matondkar and Saif Ali Khan is about a woman taking avenge of all wrongs done to her by a mysterious man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, these actors have played Hanuman in films, shows on Ramayan

 

 Find Out More