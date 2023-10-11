Top 10 romantic crime movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of romantic crime films that will leave you stumpedSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan plays an obsessed lover and eventually turns criminal to win his love.
Gupt starring Kajol, Bobby Deol, and Manisha Koirala is a suspenseful murder mystery blended with a love story.
A story of love, betrayal, and crime, with suspenseful twists starring Akshaye Khanna, Ameesha Patel, and Bobby Deol.
A contemporary romantic crime drama where love collides with crime and vengeance.
SRK's film is a classic crime-romance where the protagonist's love is intertwined with a thirst for revenge.
Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer is a tale of love, revenge, and redemption with a criminal undercurrent.
A dark romantic thriller where love takes unexpected criminal turns.
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film is a suspenseful thriller where love, deceit, and crime create a web of mysteries.
Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer is a sensual thriller exploring love, passion, and murder.
The film starring Urmila Matondkar and Saif Ali Khan is about a woman taking avenge of all wrongs done to her by a mysterious man.
