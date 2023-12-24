Top 10 romantic films to watch on Netflix and other OTT with your plus one

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's most romantic picture is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. 

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit's romance in this one is too adorable. Watch it on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or ZEE5. 

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are a treat to watch in this one. As is Ajay Devgn. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video or Jio Cinema. 

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan's rom-com is available on SonyLiv. 

The multi-starrer romantic comedy-drama movie is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani chose a bold yet necessary topic for their on-screen romance saga. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video.  

Young and adolescent love can be very charming. Watch it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer rom-com is the best one. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan starrer rom-com is available on Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. 

Before Vivah, Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao set goals with Ishq Vishk. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video. 

