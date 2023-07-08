Top 10 romantic movies that will make you fall in love; watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na on Netflix is cute college romance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bareilly Ki Barfi on Netflix is about an author falling in love with the real-life character of his book.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raanjhanaa is tagged as a classic movie in Indian cinema. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Aaj Kal starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan is avaialble on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How can we move ahead without mentioning Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic movie. Watch Veer Zaara on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab We Met is a love story that started on a train. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Toh Pagal Hai on Amazon Prime Video is about a guy meeting and falling in with girl of his dreams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kal Ho Naa Ho is streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2 States on Disney+ Hotstar will teach you to deal with family complexities before marriage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Gumraah to Gaslight: Check out top 10 movies with twisted climax on OTT
Find Out More