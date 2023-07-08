Top 10 romantic movies that will make you fall in love; watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na on Netflix is cute college romance.

Bareilly Ki Barfi on Netflix is about an author falling in love with the real-life character of his book.

Raanjhanaa is tagged as a classic movie in Indian cinema. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Aaj Kal starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan is avaialble on Jio Cinema.

How can we move ahead without mentioning Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic movie. Watch Veer Zaara on Amazon Prime Video.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jab We Met is a love story that started on a train. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai on Amazon Prime Video is about a guy meeting and falling in with girl of his dreams.

Kal Ho Naa Ho is streaming on Netflix.

2 States on Disney+ Hotstar will teach you to deal with family complexities before marriage.

