Top 10 romantic movies to watch on OTT with your partner on a steamy rainy night
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023
Dil Toh Pagal Hai on Amazon Prime Video is a memorable romantic saga.
Lootera on Disney+ Hotstar is an aesthetic love story in Indian cinema.
Mohabbatein is a musical romantic fantasy available on Amazon Prime Video.
Life In A Metro on Netflix shows beautiful love stories in Mumbai city.
Rockstar on Amazon Prime Video is a masterpiece created by Imtiaz Ali.
Aashiqui 2 on Amazon Prime Video is a musical romance showcasing pure love story
Love Aaj Kal on Amazon Prime Video shows love back in the 90s and in the modern time.
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Naa on Netflix will remind you of your college love.
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is a classic love story streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Raanjhanaa is a typical one-sided love story of two young lads in Benaras.
