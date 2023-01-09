Top 10 romantic shows to watch on OTT Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more

There are many shows on OTT platforms which are emotional, heart-wrenching and will surely make you cry. Take a look at the list of romantic shows you need to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023
If you are looking for a steamy romantic show, this Netflix show should be on your list. Lilly Collins's show is about an American woman moving to Paris to work in the marketing sector.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Have you watched Bridgerton's show? If so then you will know that queen Charlotte was an interesting woman. Watch this on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Amazon Prime Video is based on the story of an English combat nurse and the backdrop is set in 1945 and she travelling back to 1743.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fantasy epic romantic show available on Prime Video is based on the love life of Elena Gilbert which is complicated as she can't decide between two handsome vampire brothers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Available on Prime Video, if you like an epic drama with a suspense-based romance then this show is surely for you as it is king themed in England.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Available on Netflix, Friends is an iconic romantic comedy-drama show that showcases the lives of six besties residing in New York. Watch it as it will make you laugh, cry and make you fall in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy is there on Prime Video and shows the personal and professional lives of nurses, doctors and surgical interns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Netflix, the story of Taj Mahal 1989 is about an era before the Internet when finding love was really challenging.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhe is a classical musician in Jodhpur while Tamanna is a pop singer. They fall in love. Radhe's grandfather, and Radhemohan Rathod is a believer that money, light should not pollute music. Watch this on Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Out on Netflix, the South Korean romantic show is about a man who is allergic and so cannot meet anyone. One day he meets a businesswoman who acts as a robot for her lover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
