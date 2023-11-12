Top 10 romantic web series to watch with your soulmate on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Badtameez Dil is a romantic drama on Amazon Mini TV.
Permanent Roommates on Amazon Prime Video follow the journey of a couple navigating the complexities of a long-distance relationship and taking it up to next level.
Please Find Attached starring Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh is a cute love story of office couples. Watch on Amazon Mini TV.
Flames on Amazon Prime Video is a sweet and innocent portrayal of young love, set against the backdrop of high school and coaching classes.
Little Things on Netflix explores the everyday moments and challenges faced by a young couple living together in Mumbai.
Ishq Next Door is a romantic drama streaming on JioCinema.
Mismatched on Netflix revolves around the romantic escapades of Dimple and Rishi.
Broken But Beautiful on Alt Balaji explores the journey of two broken souls who find solace and healing in each other's company.
Highway Love on Amazon Mini TV is a unique love story that unfolds during a road trip.
Bandish Bandit on Amazon Prime Video is a musical romance that follows the journey of a classical singer and a pop sensation.
