Top 10 saddest Bollywood movies on OTT will make you cry

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta's love and separation tale Veer Zaara is there on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan on Google Play. The movie will surely make you cry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang De Basanti on Netflix will make you feel sad and hopeless at the same time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

October will rip you apart. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sadma and Masoom on MX Player totally deserves your attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch Kal Ho Naa Ho on Amazon Prime Video, which will make you cry in the end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sky is Pink on Netflix will make you cry, if you are a parent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taare Zameen Par on Netflix shows the struggle of a child and will move you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch Anand on Amazon Prime Video and cry your heart out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch on Jio Cinema, Tere Naam which will surely make you cry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 actors shockingly replaced from big films

 

 Find Out More