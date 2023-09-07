Top 10 saddest K-dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms that will make you teary-eyed

Keep your tissues ready if you're watching these Korean Dramas on OTT.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Mr. Sunshine (Netflix)

The show is about a man who flees to New York, with the help of a missionary, when his parents are murdered.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Youth of May (Prime Video)

A hauntingly beautiful and heartbreaking sweet old-school romance in the backdrop of harsh Gwangju Uprising.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Love from the Star (Prime Video)

An extraterrestrial alien who landed on Earth in 1609 falls in love with a top female actor 400 years later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snowdrop (Disney+ Hotstar)

A heart touching love story of a North Korean spy and a university student.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uncontrollably Fond (Zee5)

Two former lovers are brought back together by fate when they work on a documentary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goblin (MX Player)

A 900-year-old goblin is cursed to remain immortal and needs a human bride to break the curse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hymn of Death (Netflix)

A mini-series about a stage drama writer in Korea under Japanese occupation. He is married but falls in love with another woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix)

An emotional story about a man who works in a psychiatric ward and a woman who is a popular writer of children’s books.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (Viki)

A 25-year-old woman gets involved in time travel and finds her love in the Goryeo era.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Just Between Lovers (Netflix)

The story about a blossoming romance between two victims of a horrific building accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss contestants who did odd jobs before gaining name and fame through the show

 

 Find Out More