Top 10 Saif Ali Khan pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan that scream royalty

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are always royalty personified. Here's proof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion game is always on point.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take cues from Saifeena when it comes to fashion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif and Kareena know how to be royal in true sense.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pataudis look so beautiful together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even when on holiday, Saif and Kareena look royal and stylish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Glamour runs in their veins.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their swag is something!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Royalness calls for luxury.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif and Kareena dress their kids Taimur and Jeh fashionably too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We wish Saif a very happy birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!