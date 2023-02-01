Top 10 Samantha Ruth Prabhu pics sans makeup 

Pushpa star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a natural beautiful and these pics are proof.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2023

Gorgeous

Samantha has a natural shine on her face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yoga lover

Yoga and workout is the secret to her glowing skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sight to sore eyes

Samantha needs no makeup to look beautiful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Say cheese

Smile adds to the beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sleeping beauty

Samantha's early morning look is even more beautiful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Positive vibes only

Samantha stays positive no matter what.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One with her pet

Samantha is a pet lover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

That look

Makeup or not, Samantha can kill with her looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hope

Never give up is Samantha's mantra to happy life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

See you soon

When on trips, who needs makeup?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma love being in nature and these Top 10 pics are proof

 

 Find Out More