Top 10 Sanjay Dutt movies that proved he is the ultimate Khalnayak of Bollywood

Times when Sanjay Dutt played dark roles.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Khalnayak

In this film, Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ballu, a notorious criminal who escapes from prison and is pursued by an honest police officer, portrayed by Jackie Shroff. The movie's title itself earned him the nickname "Khalnayak."

Vaastav

The Reality Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of Raghu, a young man drawn into the world of crime, earned him critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Panipat

Sanjay Dutt was seen in the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali

KGF Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt’s role of Adheera proves that he is still the ultimate Khalnayak of the film industry.

Musafir

Sanjay Dutt plays a hitman in this action-packed crime thriller.

Agneepath

Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of the menacing and ruthless Kancha Cheena earned him widespread acclaim, showcasing his ability to portray negative characters with intensity.

Kaantee

This film, inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, featured Sanjay Dutt as one of the lead actors, displaying his versatility as an actor.

Plan

Sanjay Dutt plays the dreaded underworld don of Mumbai.

Khalid

In this action thriller, Sanjay Dutt played a criminal named Khalid, showcasing his command over intense and dramatic roles.

Hathyar

A sequel to Vaastav, this movie explored the character of Raghu's son, played by Sanjay Dutt, as he tries to escape his father's criminal past.

