Top 10 Sanjay Dutt movies that proved he is the ultimate Khalnayak of Bollywood

Times when Sanjay Dutt played dark roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023
In this film, Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ballu, a notorious criminal who escapes from prison and is pursued by an honest police officer, portrayed by Jackie Shroff. The movie's title itself earned him the nickname "Khalnayak."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Reality Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of Raghu, a young man drawn into the world of crime, earned him critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt was seen in the role of Ahmad Shah AbdaliSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt’s role of Adheera proves that he is still the ultimate Khalnayak of the film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt plays a hitman in this action-packed crime thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of the menacing and ruthless Kancha Cheena earned him widespread acclaim, showcasing his ability to portray negative characters with intensity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film, inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, featured Sanjay Dutt as one of the lead actors, displaying his versatility as an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt plays the dreaded underworld don of Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this action thriller, Sanjay Dutt played a criminal named Khalid, showcasing his command over intense and dramatic roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sequel to Vaastav, this movie explored the character of Raghu's son, played by Sanjay Dutt, as he tries to escape his father's criminal past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
