Top 10 Sanjay Leela Bhansali films that changed the career and life of Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more stars

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, here's looking at his top 10 films that changed careers of many stars.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam remains to be among the biggest hits of Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was loved by all.

Ramleela

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's lives changed post Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani was yet another SLB hit that gave Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra due recognition.

Saawariya

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor with this film.

Mary Kom

Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced Mary Kom and it remains to be Priyanka Chopra's biggest hits.

Khamoshi

Khamoshi gave a push to Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala's career.

Guzaarish

Hrithik Roshan could prove his mettle through Guzaarish.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is among the most challenging roles played by Alia Bhatt.

Black

Rani Mukerji won all the praise for her performance in Black.

