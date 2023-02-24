Top 10 Sanjay Leela Bhansali films that changed the career and life of Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more stars

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, here's looking at his top 10 films that changed careers of many stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam remains to be among the biggest hits of Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was loved by all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's lives changed post Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani was yet another SLB hit that gave Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra due recognition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor with this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced Mary Kom and it remains to be Priyanka Chopra's biggest hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khamoshi gave a push to Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala's career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan could prove his mettle through Guzaarish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangubai Kathiawadi is among the most challenging roles played by Alia Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji won all the praise for her performance in Black.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
