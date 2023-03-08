Top 10 sanskari looks of Esha Gupta, Disha Patani and more

There are many stars who are known to go bold on the screen with outfits but their traditional appearances will stun you. Here, check out their snaps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023
The actress is known for her bold avatar on the screen but here she looks cute in a traditional outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Aashram actress went bold on her web show but in this traditional look she looks awesome.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Project K actress is known for wearing bikinis but looks amazing in a white kurti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a long anarkali to look hot like Tanushree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for always showing off her cleavage the star looks hot in a saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks like a goddess in this ruffle saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We cannto keep calm looking at Sunny in a red saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has stolen our heart with her acting chops and saree wearing skills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva looks too hot in this Manish Malotra saree and we cannot stop staring.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a bold cut out blouse to look hot as Urfi in a saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!