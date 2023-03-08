Top 10 sanskari looks of Esha Gupta, Disha Patani and more

There are many stars who are known to go bold on the screen with outfits but their traditional appearances will stun you. Here, check out their snaps.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023

Surveen Chawla

The actress is known for her bold avatar on the screen but here she looks cute in a traditional outfit.

Tridha Choudhury

The Aashram actress went bold on her web show but in this traditional look she looks awesome.

Disha Patani

The Project K actress is known for wearing bikinis but looks amazing in a white kurti.

Tanushree Dutta

All you need is a long anarkali to look hot like Tanushree.

Sherlyn Chopra

Known for always showing off her cleavage the star looks hot in a saree.

Esha Gupta

The actress looks like a goddess in this ruffle saree.

Sunny Leone

We cannto keep calm looking at Sunny in a red saree.

Mallika Sherawat

She has stolen our heart with her acting chops and saree wearing skills.

Malaika Arora

The diva looks too hot in this Manish Malotra saree and we cannot stop staring.

Urfi Javed

All you need is a bold cut out blouse to look hot as Urfi in a saree.

