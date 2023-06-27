Top 10 Sara Tendulkar pics from vacation in Kenya that are beauty personified
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
Sara Tendulkar took a trip to Kenya with parents Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar.
She definitely made the most of it.
Sara Tendulkar had a blash in Masai Mara.
Sara Tendulkar looked all beauty personified in her pictures.
Sara Tendulkar looks the happiest, doesn't she?
The Tendulkars strike a pose together.
A safari ride is a must when in Masai Mara.
Sara Tendulkar loves to be her goofy best.
Sara Tendulkar sure knows how to strike best poses.
Why you so pretty Sara Tendulkar?
