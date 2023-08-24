Top 10 saree looks of Janhvi Kapoor that do justice to her enviable curves

Janhvi Kapoor is truly a saree sensation.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Saree love

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her impeccable style, often embraces traditional Indian attire, including sarees.

Desi and glam

Janhvi has been seen in a variety of saree materials, ranging from silk to chiffon, each contributing to a unique look.

Chiffon chic

She frequently opts for elegant chiffon sarees that reflect her youthful persona.

Flower power

This floral organza saree looks amazing on her and enhances her glamorous look.

Blouse and bling

Her saree blouses often feature modern cuts and designs, adding a touch of modernity to the traditional outfit.

Drape affair

She experiments with different draping styles, allowing her to showcase the versatility of the saree.

Bold choices

Janhvi's colour choices are diverse, with pastels, vibrant shades, and classic neutrals all having a space in her saree collection.

Perfect touch

Janhvi accessories thoughtfully, sometimes opting for statement jewellery to compliment her saree ensemble.

Sequin style

Janhvi's sequin saree look is beyond beautiful. She looks adorable.

Saree tresses

She keeps her hair in sync with the overall look, choosing between open locks, elegant updos, or chic braids.

Style inspo

Janhvi Kapoor's saree looks serve as inspiration for fashion enthusiasts looking to fuse traditional Indian wear with a contemporary twist.

