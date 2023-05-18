Top 10 scariest horror films based on exorcism on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
Do you wish to get some adrenaline rush?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take a look at the list of these horror movies on theme of exorcism on varied OTT platforms, here.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Exorcist on Amazon Prime Video is on a book based on the life of a boy called Roland Doe who is possessed by demons back in 1949.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Rite on Amazon Prime Video is about a student who has to attend a Vatican school of exorcism.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Exorcism of God on Amazon Prime Video is about how an exorcism goes awry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Last Exorcism Part II on Amazon Prime Video is about the evil force that posesses Nell Sweetzer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Exorcist II: The Heretic on Amazon Prime Video is about the answers that one seeks related to exorcism.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rosemary's Baby on Amazon Prime Video is about how a wife beives that her child is not of this word.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Evil Dead on Netflix is about how five friends are posessed by demons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beetle Juice on Netflix has fantastic horror scenes for chilled night.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Empty Man on Disney+Hotstar is a supernatural film directed by David Prior. The story revolves around an empty man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Night House on Disney+Hotstar takes horrifying turn and is a must watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tovino Thomas' 2018 in TOP 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam films
Find Out More