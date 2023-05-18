Top 10 scariest horror films based on exorcism on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

Take a look at the list of these horror movies on theme of exorcism on varied OTT platforms, here.

The Exorcist on Amazon Prime Video is on a book based on the life of a boy called Roland Doe who is possessed by demons back in 1949.

The Rite on Amazon Prime Video is about a student who has to attend a Vatican school of exorcism.

The Exorcism of God on Amazon Prime Video is about how an exorcism goes awry.

The Last Exorcism Part II on Amazon Prime Video is about the evil force that posesses Nell Sweetzer.

Exorcist II: The Heretic on Amazon Prime Video is about the answers that one seeks related to exorcism.

Rosemary's Baby on Amazon Prime Video is about how a wife beives that her child is not of this word.

The Evil Dead on Netflix is about how five friends are posessed by demons.

Beetle Juice on Netflix has fantastic horror scenes for chilled night.

The Empty Man on Disney+Hotstar is a supernatural film directed by David Prior. The story revolves around an empty man.

The Night House on Disney+Hotstar takes horrifying turn and is a must watch.

