Top 10 scariest horror films to watch on Netflix this weekend for screams and chills

If you are looking out for some spine-chilling horror movies then this list is to go by

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023

You Should Have Left

This psychological horror film is based on a book of the same name by Daniel Kehlmann.

The Invitation

The Invitation is a vampire horror film.

The Conjuring

The Conjuring is a horror film series exploring spine-chilling scariest stories.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This is a horror franchise consisting of nine slasher films, comics, and a video game adaptation of the original film.

Run

Run in a psychological horror thriller of a teenager investigating her mother who is keeping dark secrets.

No one gets out alive

This horror film is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Adam Nevill.

Deliver Us From Evil

This is a supernatural horror film of evil forces that are wreaking havoc on the city.

Day Shift

This is a supernatural film about a father who is on a hunt for vampires and killing them.

Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead is about a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.

Aftermath

A couple moves to a new house to fix their marriage but starts experiencing strange phenomena in their new home.

