Top 10 scariest horror movies ever on OTT that aren't for the faint hearted
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
The Witch is set in 1630s New England, follows a Puritan family encountering supernatural occurrences and malevolent forces in the woods. Watch on Netflix.
Hereditary explores the dark secrets of a family after the mysterious passing of the grandmother, not for the faint-hearted but you can give it a go at Prime Video.
Midsommar is from the same director as "Hereditary," this horror film involves a disturbing pagan cult ritual during a summer festival also on Prime Video.
The Platform is a Spanish psychological horror film that takes place in a vertical prison where there are differences in inmates which leads to disbalance. Watch on Netflix.
Train to Busan, a South Korean zombie thriller set on a speeding train during a viral outbreak is one hell of a thriller. Watch it on Prime Video.
Raw is a French-Belgian horror film that shows the transformation of a vegetarian student descent to cannibalistic desires after a ritual. DO NOT watch it on Netflix.
Terrified is an Argentine horror film where unexplainable paranormal events terrify a neighbourhood. Watch on Prime Video.
The Autopsy of Jane Doe is a hard watch that follows a father-son duo who perform an autopsy on an unidentified woman. Stream on Hulu.
Suspiria is a remake of the 1977 Italian horror film, which revolves around a dance academy which has its secrets. Watch on Prime Video.
A group of friends hiking in Sweden encounter an ancient evil force in the forest, find out what happens next on Netflix by watching The Ritual.
