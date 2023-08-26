Top 10 scariest horror movies on Netflix that will give you chills

Here is a list of some horrific movies you must watch on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
A fertility doctor's daughter claims to have memories of another life.
This is a creepy thrilling sci-fi horror movie.
Siblings with fake paranormal abilities find themselves trapped in a real haunted house.
This horror movie combines mystery and supernatural elements in a story about a cult.
A disturbing thriller set in a vertical prison where food becomes a means of survival.
Incantation is inspired by a real case of mass hysteria where a family claimed to be possessed by Chinese folk religion deities, leading to the tragic death of the eldest daughter.
A tense thriller about a woman being stalked by a masked killer.
Amidst a fierce thunderstorm, inhabitants of a retirement home escape and unleash a spree of violence and murder.
A psychological horror where a teenager discovers a supernatural notebook with deadly powers.
This film delves into the terrifying consequences of uncovering the hauntingly dark events in a Polish monastery
