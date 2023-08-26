Top 10 scariest horror movies on Netflix that will give you chills

Here is a list of some horrific movies you must watch on Netflix

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Run Rabbit Run

A fertility doctor’s daughter claims to have memories of another life.

The Thing

This is a creepy thrilling sci-fi horror movie.

Malevolent

Siblings with fake paranormal abilities find themselves trapped in a real haunted house.

Apostle

This horror movie combines mystery and supernatural elements in a story about a cult.

The Platform

A disturbing thriller set in a vertical prison where food becomes a means of survival.

Incantation

Incantation is inspired by a real case of mass hysteria where a family claimed to be possessed by Chinese folk religion deities, leading to the tragic death of the eldest daughter.

Hush

A tense thriller about a woman being stalked by a masked killer.

Old People

Amidst a fierce thunderstorm, inhabitants of a retirement home escape and unleash a spree of violence and murder.

Death Note

A psychological horror where a teenager discovers a supernatural notebook with deadly powers.

Hell Hole

This film delves into the terrifying consequences of uncovering the hauntingly dark events in a Polish monastery

