Top 10 scariest horror movies that boast the highest ratings on IMDb
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Hereditary explores the dark secrets of a family after the mysterious passing of the grandmother. With the rating of 7.3 you can watch it on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Introducing Freddy Krueger, A Nightmare on Elm Street is about a vengeful spirit haunting teenagers. The rating stands at 7.5, watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Quiet Place follows the story of a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world that is overrun by blind creepy creatures. With the rating of 7.5, watch it on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Get Out is a horror thriller with a rating of 7.8. It follows a black man's disturbing experiences when he visits his white girlfriend's family estate. Stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Thing is a sci-fi horror that follows a group of researchers in Antarctica encountering a shape-shifting alien. Watch it on Netflix. Rating - 8.2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Available on various platforms like MX Player, Halloween is this classic movie with a rating of 7.8, follows Michael Myers as he terrorises a small town on Halloween night.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rosemary's Baby is the story of a mom who gets paranoid about her unborn child. Watch on Prime Video. IMDb rating 8.0.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Psycho, available on various platforms like Amazon Prime Video, this Hitchcock masterpiece delves into the disturbed mind of a hotel owner and his guests.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Shining is based on Stephen King’s novel and follows a family’s terrifying experience in a hotel. With the rating of 8.4, watch it on Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Silence of the Lambs is about a FBI trainee who seeks help from one killer to find another. With the rating of 8.6, you can watch it on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dunki, Gadar 2 and more movies that were shot in Golden Temple
Find Out More