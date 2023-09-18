Top 10 scariest horror movies to watch on OTT platform Netflix

Here are top 10 scariest movies to watch on the Netflix.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Tumbbad

A visually stunning and terrifying story of greed and mythology will give you spine chills.

Stree

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, this is a unique blend of horror and humour set in a small Indian town.

Raaz

With Bipasha Basu's strong acting, it's a classic haunted house story with a Bollywood twist.

Bhoot

Ram Gopal Varma's spine-chilling acting will take you to a haunted apartment in real life.

Pari

Starring Anushka Sharma, it's an unsettling supernatural thriller with powerful performances.

The Conjuring

It's a Hollywood modern horror classic based on real-life paranormal investigators.

Hereditary

This is a psychological horror masterpiece filled with dread.

A Quiet Place

You must see this suspenseful post-apocalyptic thriller with a unique monster.

Get Out

Plan this thought-provoking horror film with social commentary this weekend.

The Babadook

This is a haunting exploration of grief and motherhood.

