Top 10 scariest horror movies you are better off not watching
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023
IT features a mix of jump-scare horror and phycological horror.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Insidious is all about paranormal activities taking place.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sinister is still one of the scariest films according to science.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Halloween gave us not only Jamie Lee Curtis but helped make the world aware of John Carpenter’s talent.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ring came to us as a recreation of a Japanese horror film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Halfway through our list and here is another cult classic that is right up there with Michael Myers which is Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talk about a classic horror film and it is The Shining.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Conjuring takes the spot at third for their effective use of jump scare horror and telling the story of real-life paranormal investigators Edward and Lorane Warren.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hereditary is a unique concept that blends classic horror tropes with new material.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Exorcist has reports of causing civil unrest over its content causing nausea and panic as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It’s time to grab your favorite movie-time snack and try not to get scared.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What movies will forever reign at the top of your list?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Top 10 actresses who ruled hearts of every 90s kid
Find Out More