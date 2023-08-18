Top 10 scariest short horror movies to watch for free on YouTube

Horror short films you must not miss watchSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
3-minute short film is a dark and surreal tale that explores the unsettling transformation of a cat into something far more sinister.
In this short horror film, a woman walking alone at night encounters a mysterious figure that seems to follow her.
This 2min 59 secs film shot during quarantine explores a time when going out is not an option and you are haunted by a shadow.
This 2-minute short film is about a woman being called in the middle of the night and finds that it's not her husband sleeping next to her.
This short film follows a man encountering a creepy smiling figure late at night.
After watching this David F. Sandberg's film you would not want to sleep with lights off.
A visually stunning and eerie animated short film that tells the story of a young girl who encounters something sinister in a toy store.
This short film features an eerie and unsettling encounter with a supernatural entity during a stormy night.
A suspenseful and unsettling film set in a haunted house, exploring the mystery behind a painting.
A cryptic and eerie tale about a supernatural guardian, this short film has a unique and unsettling atmosphere.
