Top 10 scariest short horror movies to watch for free on YouTube

Horror short films you must not miss watch

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

The Cat With Hands

3-minute short film is a dark and surreal tale that explores the unsettling transformation of a cat into something far more sinister.

The Moonlight Man

In this short horror film, a woman walking alone at night encounters a mysterious figure that seems to follow her.

Shadowed

This 2min 59 secs film shot during quarantine explores a time when going out is not an option and you are haunted by a shadow.

Bedfellows

This 2-minute short film is about a woman being called in the middle of the night and finds that it's not her husband sleeping next to her.

2AM: The Smiling Man

This short film follows a man encountering a creepy smiling figure late at night.

Lights Out

After watching this David F. Sandberg’s film you would not want to sleep with lights off.

Alma

A visually stunning and eerie animated short film that tells the story of a young girl who encounters something sinister in a toy store.

Vicious

This short film features an eerie and unsettling encounter with a supernatural entity during a stormy night.

The Maiden

A suspenseful and unsettling film set in a haunted house, exploring the mystery behind a painting.

The Birch

A cryptic and eerie tale about a supernatural guardian, this short film has a unique and unsettling atmosphere.

