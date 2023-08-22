Top 10 scariest South Korean horror movies that will leave you sleepless

Here is a list of South Korean horror movies that you must watch if you love this genre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
The film centers around the mass murder of 20 students.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young woman receives a call from strange woman stating that she is tortured and upon arrival to the abandoned place it is learned that the call was made 20 years ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young woman picks up cursed red shoes from train station and unknowingly welcomes bad spirit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A woman gets plastic surgery done and then mysterious events take place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the most popular South Korean girls' school horror film series with 5 parts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about two twin sisters who fall into water but only one is saved and how things change later are scary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This South Korean psychological horror-drama movie, was inspired by a story from Joseon Dynasty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A priest donates his body to create a vaccine but gets infected by virus and is later survived by vampire blood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a couple who adopt a kid from orphanage and how horrific events takes place later.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A writer’s life is changed upside down after her editor-in-chief's suicide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!