Top 10 scariest South Korean horror movies that will leave you sleepless

Here is a list of South Korean horror movies that you must watch if you love this genre.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Death Bell

The film centers around the mass murder of 20 students.

The Call

A young woman receives a call from strange woman stating that she is tortured and upon arrival to the abandoned place it is learned that the call was made 20 years ago.

The Red Shoes

A young woman picks up cursed red shoes from train station and unknowingly welcomes bad spirit.

Cinderella

A woman gets plastic surgery done and then mysterious events take place.

The Whispering Corridors

This is the most popular South Korean girls' school horror film series with 5 parts.

The Evil Twin

The film is about two twin sisters who fall into water but only one is saved and how things change later are scary.

A Tale of Two Sisters

This South Korean psychological horror-drama movie, was inspired by a story from Joseon Dynasty.

Thirst

A priest donates his body to create a vaccine but gets infected by virus and is later survived by vampire blood.

Acacia

The film is about a couple who adopt a kid from orphanage and how horrific events takes place later.

Killer Toon

A writer’s life is changed upside down after her editor-in-chief's suicide.

