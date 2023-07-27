Top 10 scary AF horror Hollywood films dubbed in Hindi to watch on OTT

Take a look at horror films that were dubbed in Hindi due to the commercial success they had.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
Annabelle Comes Home on MX Player will make you jump at the edge of your seat. One of the best creations of the Conjuring series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Thing on MX Player is one of the best sci-fi horror films that meet a parasite who impersonates them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Annabelle on Netflix is a great horror movie in the Conjuring universe and is about a doll called Annabelle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Babysitter on Netflix is one of the greatest Hollywood horror movies with Hindi subtitles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Unholy on Netflix IS A 2021 American supernatural horror film based on James Herbert’s 1983 novel Shrine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Conjuring on Netflix shows the uneased incidents that take place in Rhode Island farmhouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirage on Netflix has great Hindi dubbing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Witch on Netflix shows evil spirits entering the Puritan home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Conjuring 2 on MX Player is totally around paranormal incidents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black Christmas on Netflix is a sequel to the 2006 version of the Canadian film Black Christmas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Horror films in particular are intriguing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
. Hollywood stories are distinctive because of their screenplays and visuals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!