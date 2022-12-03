Red Carpet looks of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival. She sported two looks, two stunning ones at that. Here's a look at other stunning looks of PeeCee. 

A nude look 

Priyanka stole the limelight at the Billboard Music Awards in an embellished nude gown. 

Brand event 

PeeCee looks stunning at the Bvlgari event in Paris. 

Promotions

When you've got to promote Matrix across the globe, you've gotta look like THAT! 

Awards night 

When Priyanka took the whole garden at the British Fashion Awards. 

Going braless

When Priyanka Chopra stole the thunder at the Baftas. 

Grammys fun 

When the gorgeous beauty took a bold risk with a plunging neckline. 

Flaunt those curves 

Priyanka flaunted her curves in an off-shoulder bodycon dress. 

Big event 

When Priyanka Chopra wore an embellished strapless gown at Cannes. 

Met 2019 

Priyanka nailed the Met 2019 theme which was Camp: Notes On Fashion. 

Met 2018 

The Jee Le Zaraa actress wore an embellished hood with red Swarovski crystals and golden beads. She wore a burgundy velvet gown with a cape. 

