Top 10 serial killer K-dramas and movies on OTT to give you the chills

These will give you the perfect dose of adrenaline rush.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Voice (Prime Video, Netflix)

A detective’s life falls apart after his wife is murdered by a serial killer.

Inspector Koo (Netflix)

A reclusive ex-cop becomes an insurance investigator to search for clues in crime scenes perfectly staged by a serial killer.

Suspicious Partner (YouTube)

A top prosecutor and a lawyer accused of murder team up to solve a murder case.

Confession Of Murder (Zee5)

A murderer who escapes a brutal crime of 10 murders is free and writes a book describing all his murders in great detail.

Midnight (Prime Video, YouTube)

A life-threatening hide-and-seek scenario between a psychopathic killer and a deaf woman.

Memorist (Viki Rakuten)

A man with extraordinary abilities teams up with a profiler to track down criminals, including serial killers.

Mouse (Viki Rakuten)

An honest person faces a psychopath murderer, who places the entire nation in fear.

Tunnel (Netflix)

A detective follows the trail of a serial killer 30 years into the future in this mind-boggling series.

Somebody (Netflix)

When a software developer creates a dating app that a serial killer uses to find his next targets.

Murder DIEary (Netflix)

A man accidentally murders a serial killer and is chased by a detective relentlessly.

