Top 10 serial killer K-dramas and movies on OTT to give you the chills

These will give you the perfect dose of adrenaline rush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
A detective's life falls apart after his wife is murdered by a serial killer.
A reclusive ex-cop becomes an insurance investigator to search for clues in crime scenes perfectly staged by a serial killer.
A top prosecutor and a lawyer accused of murder team up to solve a murder case.
A murderer who escapes a brutal crime of 10 murders is free and writes a book describing all his murders in great detail.
A life-threatening hide-and-seek scenario between a psychopathic killer and a deaf woman.
A man with extraordinary abilities teams up with a profiler to track down criminals, including serial killers.
An honest person faces a psychopath murderer, who places the entire nation in fear.
A detective follows the trail of a serial killer 30 years into the future in this mind-boggling series.
When a software developer creates a dating app that a serial killer uses to find his next targets.
A man accidentally murders a serial killer and is chased by a detective relentlessly.
