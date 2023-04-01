Top 10 series on Ullu App with highest ratings on IMDb

List of highly rated Ullu app web series on IMDb

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023

Exit

Exit is one of the highest rated on IMDb with a 10 rating

Innocent

Second on the list is Innocent with an 8.2 rating

Mona Home Delivery

IMDb has rated episode Viral Mona of this web series with 8.2 rating

Palang Tod

Episode Gaon Ki Garmi: Part 2 of the series has been rated 8.2

Bhasudi

This action crime drama holds a rating of 8

Halala

Web series based on the practice of Nikaah Halala has been rated 7.4

Virgin Boys

The story of three boys has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb

Size Matters 2

Size Matter 2 shares rating with Woodpecker as 7

Julie

IMDb has rated Bribe with a rating of 6.7

Bribe

Julie also has a rating of 6.7 on IMDb

