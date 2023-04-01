Top 10 series on Ullu App with highest ratings on IMDb

List of highly rated Ullu app web series on IMDbSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023
Exit is one of the highest rated on IMDb with a 10 ratingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Second on the list is Innocent with an 8.2 ratingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDb has rated episode Viral Mona of this web series with 8.2 ratingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Episode Gaon Ki Garmi: Part 2 of the series has been rated 8.2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This action crime drama holds a rating of 8Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Web series based on the practice of Nikaah Halala has been rated 7.4Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of three boys has a rating of 7.2 on IMDbSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Size Matter 2 shares rating with Woodpecker as 7Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDb has rated Bribe with a rating of 6.7Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Julie also has a rating of 6.7 on IMDbSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!