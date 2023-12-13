Top 10 Shah Rukh Khan heart touching performances to watch on OTT before Dunki
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan played Vikram Rathore and Azad. Both the roles left a lasting impact on the audience. The movie is on Netflix.
Shah Rukh Khan as Dr Jehangir in Dear Zindagi giving out some major life lessons was adorable. The film is on Netflix.
Though Shah Rukh Khan played a bootlegger in Raees, you do film sympathetic in the end for his character. The movie is on Netflix.
Chak De! India is on Amazon Prime Video. Shah Rukh Khan as a hockey coach leaves everyone with a sense of patriotism.
Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express will make you laugh and cry at the same time. The movie is on YouTube to watch.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the best films by Shah Rukh Khan that is loved across generations.
Kal Ho Naa Ho on Netflix is an emotional ride that will leave you sobbing hard. Shah Rukh Khan's honest acting in this film will touch your hearts.
Swades on Netflix is a must watch. His character of Mohan Bhargav was loved so much that fans still remember him well.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Devdas is on JioCinema. It is one of the best characters Shah Rukh Khan has ever portrayed.
How can we exclude Kuch Kuch Hota Hai from this list? Rahul is simply love.
Pardes is on Zee5. Shah Rukh Khan can never go wrong with lover boy roles.
Talking about lover boy, Shah Rukh Khan's character in Darr was the extreme version of it. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
