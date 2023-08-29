Top 10 Shivangi Joshi pics in short dresses that are too cute to miss

Shivangi Joshi never leaves a chance to woo her fans with her acting skills but this time it's about her cute style statements.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Blooming

Shivangi Joshi looks alluring in the ice blue frill dress.

Retro On the Go

Shivangi Joshi embraces the Margot dress with her own added retro twist.

A-Game

Shivangi shows off her stunning curves in a red embellished bodycon.

Monochrome

To look like the diva that she is, Shivangi dons a cute pink mini dress.

Life of Party

Shivangi Joshi decks up in a breathtaking flowing frill dress extending down to the waist.

Snazzy

The actress keeps this all-white look easy and fuss free with subtle makeup.

Fashion Masterclass

The actress somehow manages to blur the line between glamorous and casual with her outfits.

Love For Floral

Shivangi’s look is ideal for a more dressed-up-look for a special occasion.

Cozy Look

Making a strong case for daytime knits, Shivangi was spotted wearing a white knit dress.

Feather’s All Around

The actress kicks off the midweek blues with the feathery dress.

